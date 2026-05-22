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Pakistan to issue commemorative coin to mark 75 years of ties with China

Pakistan and China established formal diplomatic relations in 1951, less than two years after the founding of the People's Republic of China.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:38 IST
World newsChinaPakistan

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