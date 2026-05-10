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Pakistan to issue first 'Panda bond' next week, finance minister says

“God willing, ‌next week ​you will hear good news that for the first time, we will be accessing Chinese capital markets through Panda bond,” he ​said at ⁠a press conference.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 01:36 IST
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