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Pakistan to repay $1.5 billon outstanding UAE debt by April 23

The spokesperson claimed that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remained stable due to the inflow of funds.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:46 IST
World newsUAEPaksitan

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