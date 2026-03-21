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Pakistan won't allow terrorists from Afghanistan to spoil peace: Asim Munir

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, Munir reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used by hostile elements for activities against Pakistan.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsAfghanistanTerrorist

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