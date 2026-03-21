<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> will not allow terrorists operating from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a> to spoil peace and endanger its security, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asim-munir">Asim Munir</a> said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Munir visited Kurram on the border with Afghanistan to spend <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid-ul-fitr">Eid-ul-Fitr</a> with the troops and officers, where he offered Eid prayers, according to a statement by the army.</p>.About 300 Afghan Taliban personnel, its allied terrorist groups killed: Pakistan.<p>During his interaction with troops and officers, he lauded their achievements during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, aimed at dismantling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorists">terrorist</a> networks and ensuring lasting peace in the border regions.</p>.<p>“He emphasised that terrorists operating from sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s security,” the army said.</p>.<p>Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, Munir reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used by hostile elements for activities against Pakistan.</p>