Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistani security forces kill 17 suspected terrorists in Balochistan

According to the ISPR statement, security forces effectively targeted several terrorist hideouts during operations conducted in Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar, and Kech.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 03:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 03:45 IST
World newsPakistanTerrorismBalochistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us