Pakistani security forces kill 17 suspected terrorists in Balochistan

<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani</a> security forces have killed at least 17 suspected terrorists following a bomb attack on a shuttle train in Quetta city of the restive Balochistan province last week.</p><p>At least 16 people, including three security personnel, were killed and scores injured in the suspected vehicle-borne suicide attack on a shuttle train near a station in Quetta on May 24.</p><p>According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Military, after the incident, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various districts of Balochistan, killing 17 terrorists.</p>.Pakistan sees 27% increase in terror attacks in May: Report.<p>According to the ISPR statement, security forces effectively targeted several terrorist hideouts during operations conducted in Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar, and Kech.</p><p>It said that in a heavy exchange of fire with terrorists belonging to the Fitna-al-Hindostan, 17 of them were killed.</p><p>The ISPR also said that security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, a large quantity of explosives, and prepared Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the terrorists.</p><p>The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the region.</p><p>The ISPR said that search operations are ongoing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists.</p>