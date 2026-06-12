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Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine arrives at Karachi Port

The submarine was built in China under an agreement signed in 2015 for eight Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 05:07 IST
World newsPakistanKarachiSubmarine

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