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Pakistan's media watchdog issues notice to channel for airing 'Indian content' in Asha Bhosle coverage

A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsPakistanAsha Bhosle

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