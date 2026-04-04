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Pakitan govt slashes petrol price by PKR 80 per litre, day after sharp hike met severe backlash

Pakistan has been hit hard by the disruption in petroleum supplies as global prices rose sharply due to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict in West Asia.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 03:56 IST
World newsPakistanFuel pricePetrol

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