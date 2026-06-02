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Paramilitary soldier killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The attack, which occurred in Kulachi Mor area of Dera Ismail Khan district, was the third such incident in the last five days.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:40 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 02:40 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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