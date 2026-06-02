<p>Peshawar: A paramilitary soldier, who was on leave for Eid, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The attack, which occurred in Kulachi Mor area of Dera Ismail Khan district, was the third such incident in the last five days.</p>.<p>According to police, the victim was on Eid holidays when armed assailants targeted him and fled after carrying out the attack.</p>.<p>Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and a search operation is under way to apprehend the perpetrators.</p>.Pakistan prevents cargo ship from sailing out after it collides with another vessel outside Karachi port.<p>Dera Ismail Khan, particularly its Kulachi region, has witnessed a number of targeted attacks on security personnel in recent years.</p>.<p>Security forces and law enforcement agencies continue intelligence-based operations in the district to counter militant activity and maintain peace in the area.</p>.<p>On Thursday, a solider of the paramilitary Federal Constabulary (FC) Balochistan, who was on leave, was killed in the Dera Ismail Khan district’s Kulachi city. </p>