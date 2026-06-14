PoK unrest exposes Pakistan’s misgovernance, failures

<p>Irony dies a thousand deaths each time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> compulsively questions India’s governance and human rights record in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Pakistan’s own record in the areas of J&K illegally occupied by it is riddled with gross mismanagement, exploitation and human rights violations. The chickens of its flawed policies are now coming home to roost.</p><p>Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been constituted into two units: the so-called “Azad Jammu and Kashmir” or “AJK” (area a little over 13,000 sq km, population 4.4 million) and the strategically far more important, the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” (area approximately 72,000 sq km and population 1.7 million). Both units have suffered gross misgovernance. The civil unrest reported recently took place in the former.</p>.Pakistan PM says US-Iran peace deal may be finalised within 24 hours.<p>The so-called “AJK” is anything but 'azad' (free). Governed like a virtual colony, it was given a constitution with a parliamentary system in 1974. Elections to its 53-member Legislative Assembly have been rigged all along, resulting in governments acceptable to Pakistan’s army-led establishment. Twelve of the seats are elected by the so-called refugees from the areas of Jammu and Kashmir on the Indian side residing in Pakistan. The establishment has used these to manipulate numbers in the Assembly. The real authority vests in the “AJK Council”, headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. It exercises control over many critical issues, including natural resources. Defence, security, foreign affairs, foreign trade, currency and coins are the exclusive preserve of the Government of Pakistan. The oath of office of all functionaries requires them to state, inter alia, that they will remain loyal to Pakistan and the cause of accession of J&K to it. This belies Pakistan’s claim that it wants the future of J&K to be decided through a plebiscite.</p><p>PoK, particularly “Gilgit-Baltistan”, is home to rich resources such as precious and semi-precious stones, precious and base metals, industrial minerals and possibly some rare earth elements. It also has substantial hydroelectric potential. The exploitative policies of Pakistan have all along deprived the locals of the benefits of their resources. Thus, in spite of two large hydropower projects — Mangla Dam and Neelum-Jhelum — being located in “AJK”, its people have had to suffer long hours of load-shedding. A survey conducted by the Government of Pakistan in 2014-15 put multidimensional poverty at 24.9% and 34.8% in “AJK” and “Gilgit-Baltistan”, respectively.</p><p>The presence of Pakistan-sponsored anti-India terrorists in PoK is also resented by the locals. Pakistan has consistently used a heavy-handed approach in PoK. A report on “AJK” issued by Human Rights Watch in 2006 referred, inter alia, to close surveillance of the local population by the Pakistan Army, the routine use of torture by security agencies and tight control over freedom of expression. Another report on civil unrest in “AJK” in 2024, issued by the civil society organisation Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, also referred to the strong-arm tactics used by the security agencies. Similar tactics have been used to keep the populace under control in “Gilgit-Baltistan”. The demography of this region has been altered to the detriment of its Shia majority. This has contributed to periodic sectarian violence.</p>.Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine arrives at Karachi Port.<p>Civil rights groups in “AJK” came together in 2023 to constitute the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to seek redressal of people’s grievances. Its demands have included governance reforms, improved public services, reduction in the price of electricity and wheat flour, payment of royalty for the electricity produced by local hydel power projects, abolition of perks and privileges enjoyed by the political elite and bureaucracy, and abolition of the aforementioned 12 seats for “refugees” in the Legislative Assembly.</p><p>While the government conceded some demands, it has remained inflexible on others, resulting in periodic large-scale protests and violence. The bout of violence earlier this month was triggered by the death of a local trader in a confrontation with the security agencies. It came against the backdrop of the government dragging its feet on the demand for the abolition of the 12 “refugee” seats, which has assumed urgency in view of the Assembly elections due on July 27, and the banning of JAAC by the government. At least 11 people, including four policemen, were killed and several injured in clashes between protesters and security forces. The government has initiated legal proceedings against JAAC leaders on charges of sedition and anti-state activities and claims that a sit-in organised by JAAC has been dispersed.</p><p>Politically, “Gilgit-Baltistan” is worse off than “AJK”. Dubbed the “Northern Areas” and administered directly by the Government of Pakistan, it was renamed “Gilgit-Baltistan” and given a veneer of self-governance through an ordinance in 2009. However, as in the case of “AJK”, the real authority continues to vest in Islamabad. The region remains in constitutional limbo. During the 2018 election campaign, Imran Khan promised “provisional” provincial status for “Gilgit-Baltistan”, but nothing came of that promise. There have been allegations of widespread rigging in the election to the “Gilgit-Baltistan” Assembly held on June 7. The results are yet to be formally announced, though the PPP is expected to form the next government.</p><p>Ironically, Pakistan, which used to mobilise opinion among British politicians and the Mirpuri diaspora in the UK to target India on Kashmir, has now complained about “unwarranted remarks” by certain British MPs and members of the Pakistani diaspora regarding the recent violence in “AJK”.</p><p>Despite repeated protests in PoK against misgovernance, it would be wrong to conclude that there is any serious demand or groundswell among the people there to join India. However, Pakistan is playing with fire by resorting to force rather than political means to address the genuine grievances of the people. Reacting to the “AJK” violence, India issued a measured statement, describing the events as a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and systematic plundering of the resources of the territory under its forcible and illegal occupation, and adding that Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations. However, should civil unrest in PoK worsen as a result of Pakistan’s injudicious policies, India may be compelled to take a more proactive stance.</p><p><em>(Sharat Sabharwal is a former High Commissioner to Pakistan and author of ‘India’s Pakistan Conundrum: Managing a Complex Relationship’).</em></p>