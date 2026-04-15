Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Policeman killed as militants attack polio camp in Pakistan

The vaccination team remained unhurt.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 15:34 IST
World newsPakistanmilitantsPolioPoliceman

Follow us on :

Follow Us