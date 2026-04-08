President Pezeshkian confirmed Iran's participation in talks with US in Islamabad: Pakistan PM Sharif

<p>Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed that Iran will participate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/ceasefire-pakistan-invites-us-iran-for-talks-in-islamabad-3960152">negotiations with the US in Islamabad</a> that seek to resolve their conflict, a statement from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said on Wednesday. </p><p>The two-week ceasefire deal was reached less than two hours before President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the wiping out of "a whole civilization".</p>.Iran, US receive plan to end hostilities, immediate ceasefire: Report.<p>Reports had claimed mediation efforts by Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help reach a common ground and Sharif had shared a post on X, where he said he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.</p>