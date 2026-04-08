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President Pezeshkian confirmed Iran's participation in talks with US in Islamabad: Pakistan PM Sharif

The two-week ceasefire deal was reached less than two hours before President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the wiping out of "a whole civilization".
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:11 IST
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