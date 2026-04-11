Same hotel, different rooms: Inside US–Iran ‘proximity talks’ in Islamabad

<p>The Iranian delegation led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/us-iran-talks-in-islamabad-are-a-make-or-break-for-permanent-ceasefire-pakistan-pm-says-3963932">Pakistan </a>on Saturday for negotiations with the US in order to find a solution to the ongoing West Asia conflict. US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is also en route to Islamabad, where the talks will take place.</p><p>While the world is hoping for a long-term solution and immediate ceasefire that includes Lebanon, a deep distrust looms over the negotiations. This distrust, reports say, is what will drive the 'proximity talks' in the Pakistani capital. </p>.<p>According to Al Jazeera, members of the two delegations will stay in the same hotel Serena in the city but not engage face-to-face. They will reportedly sit in two separate rooms while Pakistani officials will relay messages from the two parties. </p><p>The goal here is to find enough common ground that would continue the peace talks between the two nations. If all goes well, US and Iran may engage in direct talks in the near future. </p>.Iran has no cards, they are only alive to negotiate: Donald Trump ahead of talks in Pakistan.<p>Through Pakistan's mediation, Iran had agreed for a two-week ceasefire with the US and Israel on April 8, but it was violated just hours later. Israel had reportedly launched the deadliest attack since the conflict began on February 28 in heavily populated areas in Lebanon, killing more than 350 people. </p><p>Israel argued that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire agreement, contradicting Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's statement who said the parties have agreed for a temporary truce "everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere."</p>.<p>Prior to landing in Islamabad, Ghalibaf posted on X that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations are non-negotiable pre-requisites before the peace talks begin. </p><p>US Vice President Vance, on the other hand, has warned Tehran against playing games and advised them to negotiate in "good faith." </p><p>"As President of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance said before his departure. </p>