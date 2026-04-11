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Same hotel, different rooms: Inside US–Iran ‘proximity talks’ in Islamabad

While the world is hoping for a long-term solution and immediate ceasefire that includes Lebanon, a deep distrust looms over the negotiations.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 05:45 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranIsraelIslamabadWest AsiaMiddle East

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