<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and government spending as global oil prices surge amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.</p><p>As part of the plan, schools across the country will remain closed for two weeks, while many government employees will be encouraged to work from home. The steps are intended to limit fuel usage as Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported energy, faces the risk of supply disruptions and rising crude prices, according to a report by <em>The Dawn</em> newspaper. </p>.<p>Under the new guidelines, educational institutions in Pakistan will be closed for two weeks starting March 16. Universities and colleges are expected to continue academic activities through online classes during this period.</p><p>In the province of Punjab, authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and universities from March 10 to March 31. However, examinations will proceed as scheduled, and institutions may hold classes online.</p><p>Meanwhile, the government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balochistan">Balochistan </a>has directed that educational institutions remain closed until March 23. According to a notification issued by Higher and Technical Education Department, all intermediate colleges, degree colleges, technical institutes and public universities will stay shut during this time.</p><p>The School Education Department has also ordered the closure of all public and private schools from March 9 to March 23. </p><p>According to a report by Dawn, the coordinated measures across different provinces are aimed at managing fuel consumption.</p>.Oil falls over 6% as Trump predicts Middle East de-escalation.<p>Pakistan government has also announced that most government offices will operate only four days a week, while essential services such as banks will continue functioning as usual.</p><p>Shehbaz Sharif said that only 50 per cent of staff will work in offices, except in essential services, while government offices will operate four days a week.</p><p><br>In addition, several steps have been introduced to curb fuel usage within government departments. Fuel allocations for official vehicles have been reduced, and many employees have been encouraged to work remotely to cut down on commuting and energy use.</p><p><br>Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan currently has petrol and diesel reserves sufficient for about 25 days, while crude oil stocks could last roughly 10 days. </p><p><br>Separately, the Punjab government announced its own measures. In a statement shared by the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said provincial ministers would not receive free petrol until the ongoing petroleum crisis eases.</p> <p>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced steps for the next two months, including a 25% reduction in fuel allowances for official vehicles. The decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.</p> <p>The Dawn also reported that offices would also shift towards teleconferencing and online meetings to save fuel. Official dinners and Iftar parties have been banned, while seminars and conferences will now be organised at government premises instead of hotels to reduce expenses. </p> .<p>Federal and provincial cabinet members will also have to give up their salaries and allowances for a period of two months.</p><p>Additionally, lawmakers at both the federal and provincial levels will have their salaries reduced by 25 per cent during this period. Sharif also announced that BS-20 government officials earning more than Rs 300,000 per month will contribute the equivalent of two days’ salary, which he said will be directed toward public welfare. However, employees working in the health and education sectors have been exempted.</p> <p>Officials have acknowledged that the surge in global oil prices could place significant pressure on Pakistan’s already fragile energy sector. <em>The Dawn</em> reported that authorities have said they will continue monitoring developments in West Asia and may introduce additional conservation measures if required.</p>