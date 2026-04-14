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Second round of Iran-US talks could be in Pakistan 'over the next two days': Report

Trump attributed the possibility of a second round of talks to the 'great job' done by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:58 IST
World newsUSPakistanDonald Trump

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