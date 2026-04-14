<p>Washington: President Donald Trump has said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days", according to a US media report on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump told <em>The New York Post</em>.</p>.<p>Trump attributed the possibility of a second round of talks to the "great job" done by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.</p>.<p>"It’s more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job,” the US President said.</p>.Pakistan Super League hands Blessing Muzarabani two-year ban for choosing IPL.<p>Fox News reported that the US decision on the blockade of Iranian ports was one of the reasons for Tehran returning to the negotiating table.</p>.<p>"A lot is happening today and tomorrow. We have all the ingredients of a deal, but it's not all there yet," an unnamed US official told Fox News.</p>.<p>US Central Command said it successfully blocked all vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas in the first 24 hours of President Trump's blockade.</p>.<p>CENTCOM said the blockade is being enforced "impartially against vessels of all nations" entering and exiting Iranian ports.</p>.<p>It added that six merchant vessels complied with the US directions to turn around.</p>.<p>More than 10,000 US service members are participating in the blockade, including over 100 aircraft and 18 warships.</p>.<p>CENTCOM said US forces were supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.</p>.<p>The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend, with Washington insisting that Tehran refused to give up its right to nuclear enrichment. </p>