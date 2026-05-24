Security forces kill 11 TTP terrorists in northwest Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: Security forces killed 11 terrorists in the last two days in northwest Pakistan, the army said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)- the media wing of the Pakistan Army.</p>.<p>Multiple terrorist locations were targeted during the operations in the Datta Khel area of the district, it said.</p>.<p>“Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, eleven khawarij belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij were effectively neutralised,” the statement added.</p>.<p>"Fitna-al-Khawarij" is a term the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).</p>.23 terrorists killed in operations in Pakistan.<p>Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of gunned-down terrorists, ISPR said, adding that these assailants were actively involved in numerous disruptive activities in the area.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, the military media wing said security forces had killed another 22 terrorists in the district.</p>.<p>In a separate development on Sunday, unidentified terrorists killed four local peace committee members in the Dera Ismail Khan district of the same province.</p>.<p>The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.</p>.<p>The government accuses the banned terror outfit TTP of carrying out terror attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.</p>