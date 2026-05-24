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Security forces kill 27 TTP terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Earlier this week, the military media wing said security forces had killed another 22 terrorists in the district.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 14:16 IST
World newsPakistansecurity

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