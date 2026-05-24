Security forces kill 27 TTP terrorists in northwest Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani security forces</a> killed 27 terrorists belonging to the banned TTP in multiple operations over the weekend in the country's northwest, officials said on Sunday..</p>.<p>The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)- the media wing of the Pakistan Army.</p>.<p>Several terrorist locations were targeted during the operations in the Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Pakistan Army.</p>.<p>“Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, eleven khawarij belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij were effectively neutralised,” the statement added.</p>.<p>"Fitna-al-Khawarij" is a term the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).</p>.23 terrorists killed in operations in Pakistan.<p>Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of gunned-down terrorists, ISPR said, adding that these assailants were actively involved in numerous disruptive activities in the area.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, the military media wing said security forces had killed another 22 terrorists in the district.</p>.<p>In another joint operation on Sunday, police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) eliminated 16 other terrorists belonging to TTP in the Bannu district.</p>.<p>Among those killed were two prominent TTP commanders, officials said.</p>.<p>Two police officers were also killed in the operation in which several terrorist hideouts were destroyed, they added.</p> <p>Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balochistan">Balochistan</a>, after its ceasefire with the outlawed TTP ended in November 2022, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces.</p>