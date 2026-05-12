Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Seven killed in blast in northwest Pakistan market

Ambulances and fire vehicles have been dispatched to the scene of the blast, the agency ⁠involved ‌in rescue activities said in a statement.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 07:42 IST
World newsPakistanblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us