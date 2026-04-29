<p>Peshawar: Pakistani security forces killed a terrorist early on Wednesday in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, repelling an attack on a police post, local media reported.</p>.<p>Heavily armed terrorists attacked the Mazanga police post in Bannu district, police officials said.</p>.Congress accuses Rajnath Singh of giving 'clean chit to Pakistan', dubs his remarks at SCO 'anti-national'.<p>One terrorist was killed and several others injured in the intense exchange of fire between the two sides, the <em>Dawn newspaper</em> reported.</p>.<p>The injured attackers were taken away by their accomplices under the cover of darkness, it added.</p>.<p>Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation.</p>.<p>A constable, who sustained minor injuries in the attack, was shifted to a hospital where he was reported to be out of danger.</p>.<p>Police recovered weapons and other equipment from the site, including magazines, hand grenades and bandoliers.</p>.<p>Over 115 security personnel and 85 militants have been killed in various incidents in the first quarter of 2026 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police report said on Sunday.</p>.Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan back in prison after treatment for eye ailment.<p>The casualties include members of the police and the Frontier Corps (FC).</p>.<p>The report also noted that 67 civilians lost their lives in terrorist incidents, underscoring the continued impact of militancy on the general population. </p>