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Terrorist killed in attack on police post in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

One terrorist was killed and several others injured in the intense exchange of fire between the two sides.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:51 IST
World newsPakistanTerrorist attackKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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