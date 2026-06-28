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Terrorists attack paramilitary compound in Pakistan's Karachi, 6 killed

The attack took place around 8.30 pm Saturday when the terrorists rammed a vehicle into the gate of the Sindh Rangers Bhittai wing in the densely populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:02 IST
PakistanTerrorist attackKarachi

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