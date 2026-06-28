Terrorists attack paramilitary compound in Pakistan's Karachi, 6 killed

<p>Karachi: At least three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorist">terrorists</a> and three paramilitary soldiers were killed after heavily armed militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked a compound belonging to the Sindh Rangers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karachi">Karachi</a>, the army said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The attack - the port city's first major terrorist strike since October 2024 - on the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) camp was carried out by terrorists belonging to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the TTP, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said.</p>.<p>The attack took place around 8.30 pm Saturday when the terrorists rammed a vehicle into the gate of the Sindh Rangers Bhittai wing in the densely populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, and stormed in and lobbed hand grenades, which led to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/explosions">multiple explosions</a>.</p>.<p>A local resident said authorities told people to stay inside their homes and some residential buildings and areas witnessed power cut.</p>.<p>At least three terrorists were killed in the attack, and one, believed to be an Afghan national, was captured alive, the army said without disclosing further details.</p>.<p>“The assailants, after a blast at (the) main gate of the camp, attempted to breach the perimeter security,” the ISPR said.</p>.<p>However, their attempt was foiled by the Rangers troops, eliminating three terrorists and capturing one, who is an Afghan national in an injured condition, it added.</p>.<p>During a visit to Karachi on Saturday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif</a> accused India of using "proxies” in an attempt to undermine peace and stability in Pakistan. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his allegations.</p>.Explosion, gunfire in Karachi: 6 terrorists killed, one captured after Karachi Rangers base attack; 4 soldiers dead.<p>The ISPR confirmed that three paramilitary soldiers were killed during the gun battle with the terrorists.</p>.<p>Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, ISPR said.</p>.<p>A reliable security source said that Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) had helped the rangers kill the attackers and capture one injured.</p>.<p>Immediately after the attack, the authorities cordoned off the compound and closed all nearby adjoining roads.</p>.<p>The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the banned TTP, has mostly remained active in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent years, targeting civilians, security personnel and government functionaries.</p>.<p>This was the first terrorist attack in Karachi after October 2024, when two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide attack near the Karachi airport by the outlawed insurgent Balochistan Liberation Army.</p>.<p>The TTP, in its last major terror attack, stormed the main headquarters of Karachi police on the Shahrah-e-Faisal in February 2023, which resulted in multiple casualties.</p>.<p>Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained since late last year as Islamabad has repeatedly said that the Taliban government in Kabul is providing a safe haven to the TTP, accusing them of cross-border attacks.</p>.<p>Pakistan’s military has carried out several operations on what they say are hideouts and training centres of the TTP in Afghanistan.</p>