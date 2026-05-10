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Three Pakistani police officers killed in car bombing, more casualties feared

Police official ‌Sajjad Khan said most ​of the 15 officers who were on duty at the post on the outskirts of the city of Bannu were feared dead and that the installation had been destroyed.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 00:59 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 00:59 IST
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