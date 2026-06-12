Two killed in separate explosions near mosques in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: At least two people were killed and several others injured in two separate explosions near mosques in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan’s</a> northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Friday prayers, police said.</p>.<p>In Bajaur district’s Targao area, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blast">improvised explosive device </a>(IED) exploded near a seminary, in which a 60-year-old man died while two others sustained injuries.</p>.<p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Waseeullah Rehman said the deceased's body had been transferred to Khar Hospital.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>He added that investigations into the IED explosion were underway. Security personnel cordoned off the area immediately after the incident.</p>.<p>In the second incident in Lakki Marwat's Khairo Khel Pakka area, a suspected suicide bombing occurred near a mosque during Friday prayers.</p>.<p>A local man reportedly stopped a motorcycle-borne attacker on the route leading to the mosque and attempted to verify his identity.</p>.<p>During the confrontation, the explosive device detonated, killing both the local and the suspected bomber.</p>.<p>At least five people were injured in the blast and were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.</p>.<p>Officials said the local man's actions likely prevented a major tragedy and saved the lives of hundreds of worshippers gathered for prayers. </p>