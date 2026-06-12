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Two killed in separate explosions near mosques in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A local man reportedly stopped a motorcycle-borne attacker on the route leading to the mosque and attempted to verify his identity.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:35 IST
World newsPakistanblastKhyber PakhtunkhwaMosque

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