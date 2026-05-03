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Two men from minority Hindu community in Pakistan set to join federal civil service

With a total population of 3.8 million, Hindus are the largest minority community in Pakistan, mostly residing in Sindh province, according to the 2023 population census.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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