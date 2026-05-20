US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan's Interior Minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week for meetings

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s Interior Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohsin-naqvi">Mohsin Naqvi</a> travelled to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> on Wednesday for the second time within a week for meetings with senior Iranian officials, amid Islamabad's efforts aimed at reviving the stalled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>-US peace talks to end the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>Naqvi has departed for Tehran to discuss the US-Iran peace talks with Iranian leaders, <em>Geo News</em> reported, citing sources.</p>.<p>"His departure comes as Islamabad continues to lead mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran," it reported.</p>.<p>Iranian official media has also reported the visit of Naqvi to Tehran.</p>.<p>“Pakistan Interior Minister arrives in capital Tehran amid Islamabad efforts to mediate talks between Iran, US,” Iran’s state-run <em>Press TV</em> said in a post on social media.</p>.<p>Separately, Iran’s state-run <em>IRNA</em> news agency also reported, citing informed diplomatic sources in Islamabad, that Naqvi departed for Tehran to hold talks with officials of Iran.</p>.Pakistan minister, US ambassador meet to discuss Iran war ahead of 2nd Islamabad talks.<p>There was no reaction from the Pakistan side, which often maintains silence on diplomatic outreach to mediate between the US and Iran.</p>.<p>Naqvi's reported visit is the second by him to Iran in less than a week and comes amidst mixed signals from Tehran and Washington.</p>.<p>During his last visit, Naqvi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni over the weekend.</p>.<p>The latest visit came as Trump on Tuesday offered a deadline of several days for resuming strikes if a deal is not agreed. He had said a day earlier that Gulf Arab leaders asked him to hold off on an attack at the 11th hour.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warned that a "return to war will feature many more surprises".</p>.<p>Separately, the Revolutionary Guards issued a warning that any further attack on Iran will "lead to a conflict that extends far beyond the borders of West Asia".</p><p>Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has talked about progress in talks with Iran. "We're in a pretty good spot here," Vance told a White House press briefing.</p>.<p>Naqvi’s visit to Tehran is significant, given his closeness to Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.</p>.<p>Naqvi was part of a delegation led by Munir that visited Tehran last month when Iran-US negotiations were a major focus of the trip.</p>