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US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan's Interior Minister travels to Tehran for second time within a week for meetings

Naqvi was part of a delegation led by Munir that visited Tehran last month when Iran-US negotiations were a major focus of the trip.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:33 IST
World newsPakistanIranWest AsiaTehranmohsin naqvi

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