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US to close consulate in Peshawar citing safety of diplomatic personnel

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:31 IST
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