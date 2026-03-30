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Watch | Pakistan Deputy CM Ishaq Dar stumbles while greeting Egyptian counterpart in Islamabad

Ishaq Dar was attending a diplomatic event hosted by his country, and the meeting saw participation from the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:05 IST
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