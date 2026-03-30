<p>Ishaq Dar, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, stumbled during a formal event on Sunday, when greeting his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty. </p><p>The instance occurred at Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, as Dar seemed to his lose his footing and stumbled, but the staff and security quickly came to his aid. Reportedly, officials informed he was unhurt and continued to interact during the event.</p>.<p>Dar was attending a diplomatic event hosted by his country, and the meeting saw participation from the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey. The topics on the discussions agenda included the ongoing conflict in West Asia, as Islamabad emerged as a potential venue to hold peace talks between Iran and United States. </p>.West Asia conflict | Islamabad emerges as potential venue for US-Iran talks: Report.<p>The leaders were scheduled to hold talks on the developments in West Asia, while also meeting Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a>, <em>Reuters</em> reported on Sunday, quoting the Foreign Office. </p><p>In a post on his social media handle, Dar shared, "Pleased to welcome my dear brothers, the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, to Islamabad for the second round of our Consultations. Grateful for their presence at this critical moment, reflecting our strong fraternal ties. </p><p>"Our candid and constructive discussions focus on the evolving regional situation and advancing peace and stability, while strengthening our partnership and deepening cooperation across diverse domains," the post read. </p><p>On Sunday, <em>Reuters</em> reported that Pakistan said it was preparing to host "meaningful talks" to end the conflict in coming days even though Tehran said it is ready to respond if the United States moves in with soldiers on the ground. </p><p>After the meeting was held between the leaders, Dar said they had covered possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region as well as potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.</p><p>"Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," he said.</p>