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'We'll cut off the hands that...': Pakistan Minister threatens India over Indus waters

Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik alleges that India controls Pakistan's share of water and claims that they will not let anyone obstruct the water.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:54 IST
World newsPaksitanIndus river

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