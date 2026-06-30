'We'll cut off the hands that...': Pakistan Minister threatens India over Indus waters

<p>Less than a week after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's </a>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened India with military aggression over the Indus Waters Treaty, another Pakistani Minister has said they will "cut off those hands" that seek to claim Islamabad's share of water under the agreement. </p><p>The fresh threat came from Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, adding more fuel to the tensions over the decades-old water-sharing pact that India decided to keep in abeyance following the 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam </a>terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. </p><p>Addressing a press conference, Malik alleged that India controlled Pakistan's share of water, claiming that they would not let anyone obstruct the water. </p>.'Will go to war against India if...': Pakistan defence minister threatens military action over Indus Waters Treaty.<p>"There is a tap being controlled by the Prime Minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan," Malik said, as quoted by <em>Dawn</em>.</p><p>He added that 40-50% of Pakistan's population depended on agriculture for survival. </p><p>"Someone else [is trying to] control the entirety of the country's food security, 50% of employment in the country and 25% of the economy," Malik said. </p><p>The Minister claimed that Pakistan had "already declared that anyone trying to deprive it of its water would face severe consequences".</p><p>"But there is also the question of justice. We will protect ourselves...Not that we've just announced it, but we've proved that if anyone lays a hand over our share of water, we'll cut off that hand," he said.</p><p>The Minister said that in other parts of the world, water flowed without a treaty, governed only by a convention. </p><p>"Does every upper riparian now have the right to stop the flow of water to the lower riparian? But we even have a treaty. How can the water be stopped here then? This is the case that we will present tomorrow," he added.</p>.Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar writes to UNSC on Indus Waters Treaty.<p>"The treaty exists," he asserted, adding that Tuesday's conference was primarily about justice and rights. </p><p>"It will be decided what justice is internationally. It will be decided whether the children in lower riparian areas across the world have a right to water."</p><p>In the same press conference, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the Indus Waters Treaty remained legally binding and could not be suspended, revoked or amended unilaterally. </p><p>"Legally, Pakistan's stance has garnered support internationally, as the IWT cannot be unilaterally revoked, abolished or amended," he said, according to a <em>Dawn</em> report.</p><p>He reiterated the statements of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying, "Water is our lifeline as well as our red line".</p>.<p><strong>Indus Waters Treaty</strong></p><p>The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river water and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.</p><p>However, following the Pahalgam terror attack, India placed the treaty in abeyance and maintained that the water pact will remain suspended until Islamabad demonstrates verifiable action to dismantle the state-sponsored infrastructure of cross-border terrorism operating from its soil.</p><p>Earlier in the month, India's Water Minister C R Patil said in an interview with <em>NDTV </em>that India would fully utilise its share of Indus waters within the next one-and-a-half-to-two years and asserted that not a single drop meant for India would flow to Pakistan.</p>