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West Asia conflict | Pakistan FM discusses need for continued dialogue with Iranian counterpart

The talks came as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 17:55 IST
World newsPakistanIranWest Asia

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