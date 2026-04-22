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What does Pakistan have to lose in case Iran ceasefire doesn't pan out

With peace talks reaching a stalemate, Pakistan one again finds itself stuck in a limbo, trying to initiate a dialogue between the two.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:51 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranCeasefire

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