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Homeworldpakistan

Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are still fighting

While the scale of violence has receded, the fighting is causing casualties on a nearly weekly basis, with hundreds of civilians killed in the past two months.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:31 IST
World newsUSPakistanAfghanistanIranwar

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