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Why Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced to celebrate May 10 as 'Marka-e-Haq Day' annually

He claimed at a ceremony that Pakistani armed forces gave a 'historic and befitting response' to the enemy.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 05:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanShehbaz SharifPahalgam

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