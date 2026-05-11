Why Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced to celebrate May 10 as 'Marka-e-Haq Day' annually

<p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, announced that May 10 will be observed as 'Marka-e-Haq Day' annually.</p><p>To mark the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', which is a name given by Islamabad to the four-day conflict with India that occurred last year, the Prime Minister claimed at a ceremony that Pakistani armed forces gave a "historic and befitting response" to the enemy. </p><p>Furthermore, he applauded US President Donald Trump for his effort and role in stopping the war. He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their political support during the conflict.</p><p>In response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year. The Indian army carried out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and eliminated at least 100 terrorists.</p><p>The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions between both nations, with Pakistan launching strikes in retaliation, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.</p><p>The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks between army officials on both sides.</p><p>India maintains that the understanding to stop military actions was reached directly between the two sides.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari said the battle demonstrated what Pakistani armed forces are capable of when the country stands behind them as one.</p><p>A planned fly past was aborted at the last minute due to bad weather.</p><p>At the start of the PM address, one minute of silence was observed for those killed during the conflict.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>