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China's Xi Jinping hails 'unbreakable' ties with Pakistan, praises role in Iran peace efforts

Xi calls China-Pakistan friendship ‘unbreakable’ in meet with Shehbaz and seeks deeper ‘all-weather’ ties amid attacks on Chinese, US outreach by Islamabad.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:04 IST
BeijingPakistanIranIslamabadpeaceIranianXi Jingping

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