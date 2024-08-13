Pakistani 'beggars' on the rise in Gulf nations; scrutiny heightened in country's international airports: Report

A recent report by Dawn has revealed that there is a rise in the number of 'beggars' from Pakistan who travel to the Middle-Eastern countries disguised as tourists.

Pakistan authorities at the international airports have increased scrutiny and started screening of passengers to take action against such cases.

A senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer told the publication that 'beggars' who are disguised as tourists visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Oman and Turkiye.

The official said that among the 'beggars' arrested in foreign countries, 90 per cent were of Pakistan origin.

Over the past two and a half years, 44,000 passengers have been off loaded, the Interior Ministry said, as reported by Dawn. FIA Director Qadir Qamar said that they off loaded those passengers who they suspected to be carrying fake documents.