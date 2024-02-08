Pakistani celebs share their inked thumbs, encourage people to vote

Islamabad: Many Pakistani celebrities, including actors and cricketers, on Thursday posted their photos after casting votes in the general elections and urged the voters to participate in the electoral process to choose the best representatives.

A public holiday was declared to enable a total of 128 million registered voters to cast their votes and elect a new government.

Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed took to X and wrote, “Go and vote for a better Pakistan... Vote for Pakistan... Pakistan Zindabad!” Actress Saba Qamar also took to X and urged her followers to vote. “Pakistan! Remember to go out and vote tomorrow. Pakistan Zindabad,” she said.

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, also urged people to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

“No matter what you feel or who you want to vote for.. it’s important that we exercise our fundamental right to VOTE. See you all at the polls. InshAllah. Praying for peace and safety for all Ameen,” the 39-year-old wrote on X.