Pakistani court cancels former PM Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail; makes it difficult for him to escape jail

The official said: 'Khan's lawyer barrister Salman Safdar told the court that his client is in jail serving his three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case, therefore, he should be given an exemption from personal appearance. The judge, however, said he could not extend Khan's bail till he appears before the court.'

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also barred the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has a massive following across Pakistan, from taking part in political activities for five years after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced Khan in the Toshakhana case.