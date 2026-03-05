Menu
Homeworld

Pakistani man says Iran forced him into plot to kill Trump: Reports

The trial started last week, days before Trump ordered strikes on Iran carried out with Israel that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top officials in the Middle Eastern nation.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 05:34 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 05:34 IST
World news

