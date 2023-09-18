Pakistan's Ahmadi minority in Punjab province faces fresh attacks on their worship places

'As the TLP stormed into these three Ahmadi worship places, the police did nothing to prevent it. Ahmadis are being denied their basic rights as a citizen living in Pakistan. The agony is that police have been at the forefront of committing these acts as well,' Mahmood said adding the recent decision of the Lahore High Court clearly stated that the minarets of the Ahmadi worship places built before 1984 need no alteration. 'These worship places were built before 1984,' he said.