Pakistan's apex court to take up deceased dictator Musharraf's plea against death penalty

Musharraf, through his counsel Salman Safdar, had filed the plea to set aside the conviction by saying that the trial was conducted and completed 'in sheer violation of the Constitution as well as the Code of Criminal Proce­dure (CrPC) 1898 as well as the suspension of the judgment in the interest of justice and fair play.'

After remaining in the cold storage for years, incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa set up a four-member bench including himself and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah to hear the case.