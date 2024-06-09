Pakistan's army says bomb blast kills seven soldiers

Islamabad: A bomb blast targeting a military truck killed seven soldiers on Sunday in northwestern Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan, the army said.

The incident took place in the Lakki Marwat district which is on the edge of a lawless tribal region divided on both sides of the border.

The improvised explosive device exploded near the military vehicle, killing seven soldiers including an officer, the army said in a statement.

"The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," it said.