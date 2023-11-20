Pakistan's caretaker PM Kakar rejects concerns about bias against some political parties ahead of elections

Responding to a question about the allegations levelled against his government by the two mainstream parties, the premier asked: “What have we done that [a negative] impression is being given that we have a biased [attitude against] any political party?”

He asked if his government had 'imprisoned the former prime minister [Imran Khan]?”

Kakar further clarified that the deposed prime minister - who was removed from office in April last year via a no-confidence motion - was apprehended before the caretaker setup was formed in August.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case on August 5.