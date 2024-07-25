Pakistan's election commission notifies 39 successful MPs as lawmakers of Imran Khan's party

Islamabad: Pakistan's Election Commission has notified 39 successful MPs as lawmakers of Imran Khan's party after the Supreme Court ordered the top electoral body to do so in its verdict on the reserved seats case, a media report said on Thursday.

The notification for the 39 MNAs (Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan) was issued on Wednesday, the Dawn reported.

On July 12, the Supreme Court declared jailed former prime minister Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies, giving the party a new lease on life in the legislature by declaring it to be a parliamentary party.