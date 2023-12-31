Pakistan's ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gilani says no govt can be formed without PPP's support

Commenting on the many objections the ECP raised on candidates’ nomination papers, Gilani said: “Our party has given its stance, even Bilawal Bhutto sahib has. He also spoke of a level playing field. […] The returning officer has raised objections on some nomination papers. Now we have to see what their legal team is working on.”

During his interaction with the media, Gilani was also asked about the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.