Pakistan's first Hindu poll candidate Saveera Parkash says if elected, would help build bridges between the 2 nations

Saveera said that people stand with her because of this she has never felt ostracised. She does not only have the PPP's backing but is also receiving support from other parties, which is an indication that she will receive votes from Muslim voters as well.

"I was proud to be a part of the Pashtun culture, but when I got the party ticket for the general elections and people, including my Muslim brothers, came to know about it, I received several congratulatory and encouraging messages," she said, sharing astonishment at receiving immense support after which her morale 'rose higher than the Himalayas'.