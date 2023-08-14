Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan issues pre-recorded I Day message; appeals Pakistanis to fight for justice

'Pakistan was a dream of Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Pakistan's founder), whose entire struggle was to liberate the Muslims of (undivided) India by establishing a state like Medina whose leaders ruled over the world,' said the former prime minister, who is serving a three-year jail term following his convicted in a corruption case.

'They dreamed of such a Pakistan where the most important thing was justice and equality and the law protected the weaker section of the society from the powerful people,' the cricketer-turned-politician said, adding that only a society which gives importance to justice flourishes.