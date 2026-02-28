Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan’s Information Minister Tarar accuses Afghan Taliban of sponsoring cross-border terrorism

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said there was an 'undeniable nexus' between the Afghan Taliban and the terrorist organisations carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 19:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 19:33 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us