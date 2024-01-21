Pakistan’s internet disrupted during virtual rally by Imran Khan’s PTI

By Kamran Haider

Pakistan experienced an internet disruption that made social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram inaccessible while jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party held a virtual election rally.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), called the outage a move against free speech. Malaha Obaid, a spokeswoman for Pakistan’s telecom authority, said she was unaware of the incident.

Candidates for Khan’s party are kicking off their campaign for a general election on Feb. 8, where they’re running as independents after a Supreme Court ruling against the party. A similar internet outage happened in early January during a virtual fundraising drive by the PTI.