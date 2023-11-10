Pakistan's Supreme Court agrees to hear late military ruler Musharraf’s plea on his death sentence

Musharraf’s trial and conviction was the first of its kind for violating Article 6 of the Constitution, which states, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.” It would be interesting to note the proceedings as Musharraf died this year and the Special Court verdict to hang him even after his death for violating the Constitution was not implemented. Musharraf was in the UAE at the time of the decision by the court and never returned until his death when his body was flown and he was buried in Karachi.

“We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan (a large public square near Pakistan’s parliament, presidency, and Supreme Court) and be hanged for 03 days,” the verdict read.