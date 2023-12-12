Pakistan's top court to hear issue of lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

Islamabad: With the general elections around the corner in Pakistan, the country's Supreme Court has decided to take up a lifetime electoral disqualification dispute of lawmakers in January 2024 and referred it to a three-judge committee, media reports said on Tuesday.

Constituted under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, the committee will form a larger bench to determine the raging debate on whether aspirants disqualified under Article 62 could contest polls in light of the amendments in the Election Act 2017, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The legal dilemma arose given the April 13, 2018, Supreme Court judgement in the Samiullah Baloch case, when the apex court shut the doors of Parliament permanently for politicians disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution through a unanimous verdict, by ruling that such ineligibility was for life.

But on June 26, 2023, an amendment was brought in the Elections Act 2017, specifying that the period of the electoral disqualification will be for five years, not for life.