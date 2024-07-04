'Palestine will be free' flag hung on roof of Australia's Parliament

Canberra: Pro-Palestine protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday and unfurled banners, one saying Palestine will be free, and accused Israel of war crimes, in a serious security breach condemned by lawmakers.

Four people dressed in dark clothes stood on the roof of the building for around an hour, unfurling black banners including one reading "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", a common refrain of Pro Palestine protesters.

One of the protesters gave a speech using a megaphone accusing the Israeli government of war crimes, an accusation it rejects.

"We will not forget, we will not forgive and we will continue to resist," the protester said.