Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Palestinian envoy slams 'jungle law' in Iran-US conflict, warns it leaves global south defenceless

The ambassador pointed out that Israel had opportunities early in the Gaza conflict to secure the release of hostages without widespread destruction but opted for prolonged military action.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 10:23 IST
World newsUSIranPalestine

Follow us on :

Follow Us